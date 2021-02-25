Sumter woman arrested for tax evasion, forgery

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue has arrested and charged 33-year old Sakinah Campbell on three counts of tax evasion and two counts of forgery.
Officials say Campbell provided fraudulent W-2 forms for tax years 2018 and 2019 reflecting fraudulent income and inflated withholding payments to SCDOR.
Campbell filed a fraudulent W-4 form with her employers claiming to be exempt from taxes. During an investigation, it was determined during tax years 2017 through 2019 she evaded the assessment of South Carolina taxes, which when combined with a fraudulent refund that left her owing the state $4,845.
If convicted, Campbell faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 and the cost of prosecution per count of tax evasion, and five years and a fine at the discretion of the court for each count of forgery.
Campbell is being held in the Sumter-Lee County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
