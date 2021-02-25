St. Pat’s in Five Points canceled again for 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It was the first local, major event of 2020 to be canned due to COVID-19, and now St. Pat’s in Five Points is officially scrapped for the second year in a row.
Steve Cook, the president of the Five Points Association, confirmed the cancellation to WIS on Thursday afternoon.
He said it was just not possible to hold the event safely as COVID-19 continues to spread in the state.
Cook hoped they could do something smaller, or perhaps hold a virtual concert, he told the Free Times in January, but that is not happening. The event was never officially given a date for 2021.
St. Pat’s in Five Points can draw crowds in the tens of thousands with live music, family activities and more. Having a gathering of that size, even outside, is not recommended by health officials.
However, bars are open at 100-percent capacity in South Carolina, so nothing prevents Five Points businesses from opening on St. Patrick’s Day or the surrounding weekends.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.