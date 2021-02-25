SCHP: Motorcyclist killed in collision in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle collision that killed one person.
The accident occurred around 4:50 p.m. on Boiling Springs Road near Long View Street.
Officials say a 1992 Yamaha Motorcycle struck a 2018 Mercedes Sprinter Van as it slowed down to turn onto a private driveway. Upon impact, the motorcycle caught on fire.
The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. They were not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The coroner’s office has not identified the deceased at this time.
The driver of the Mercedes did not receive any injuries.
