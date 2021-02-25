Man killed, another hurt in Irmo shooting

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Two men were shot in Irmo on Thursday morning, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.
It happened around 9 a.m. on Walnut Grove Circle, which is in a neighborhood off Old Tamah Road near Interstate 26.
Crews rushed both shooting victims to the hospital. One of the men died in the ambulance. The other is still being treated, officials said.
The man who died has not been identified.
Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. Deputies did say it appeared to be an “isolated incident,” and there is no threat to the community.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.