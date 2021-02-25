Man charged with voyeurism, allegedly filmed woman at Murrells Inlet home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police arrested a man Wednesday for allegedly filming a woman at a Murrells Inlet home without her consent.
According to a police report, officers were called to a home on Cherry Blossom Drive Sunday for a voyeurism complaint.
Police allege the suspect – identified as 56-year-old John C. Hernandez – set up cameras in the woman’s bedroom and bathroom.
The “USB type cameras” looked like a phone charger plugged into an outlet, the report stated.
According to police, the woman became aware of the cameras after she found nude photos of herself saved on Hernandez’s phone.
Hernandez was taken into custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
He was brought to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday and booked for voyeurism.
