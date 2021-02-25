Irmo man sentenced to 19 Years in prison on narcotics, firearms charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Irmo man has been sentenced to 19 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in connection with narcotics and firearms charges.
Steve Seman Hattar, 57, was facing possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime charges.
According to court records, on October 31, 2019, officers with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department made a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Hattar. During a search, they found suspected methamphetamine, heroin, and other narcotics, as well as three firearms and ammunition.
Later that day, law enforcement searched Hattar’s hotel room and found methamphetamine and other narcotics. Further investigation revealed Hattar had trafficked some 43 kilograms of methamphetamine and one kilogram of heroin in the six months prior to the traffic stop.
Hattar had previously served a significant sentence for a federal drug crime in another state.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Assistant United States Attorney Katherine Flynn prosecuted the case.
