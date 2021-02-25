Fort Jackson’s commanding general reassigned to Fort Drum in NY

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson’s commanding general, Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., has been reassigned, according to the Department of Defense.
Beagle, a South Carolina native, will be moved to Fort Drum, New York, where he will serve as commanding general, the department said in a release.
The deputy commanding general of Fort Knox in Kentucky, Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, is slated to take over at Fort Jackson.
Fort Jackson officials said it is not set in stone that Michaelis will be the one to replace Beagle, however. No timeline has been announced for the transition.
