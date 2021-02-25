First Alert Forecast: Tracking big changes for Friday with cool, rainy weather, then we’re warming up for your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for a drastic change in your forecast for Friday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. It will be a chilly night. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.
· Say good-bye to the warm, sunny weather! We’re tracking big changes for your Friday with rain and much cooler weather.
· Rain will be likely Friday. Rain chances are around 70%. It will be cloudy and cool otherwise. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
· Our weather will remain a bit unsettled for Saturday and Sunday with clouds and a few showers possible, but it will be much warmer. Highs will be in the mid 70s on Saturday and near 80 on Sunday.
· We’ll likely see more wet weather early next week. Rain chances are around 70% on Monday and 50% on Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. Most of the night will be dry. It will be chilly. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.
Big changes are in store for your Friday.
A stationary front will hang around the Midlands Friday. On top of that, an area of high pressure to our north will give us a east-northeast flow, which will give way to a good deal of clouds and much cooler temperatures. Moisture will likely drift into the area from the south, giving way to scattered rain in the Midlands. Rain chances are around 70%.
Right now, it looks like some of the heaviest rain could fall over the northern Midlands and toward the NC border. We’ll watch the forecast closely for you.
Parts of the Midlands could see about a quarter of an inch of rain or less Friday, but areas to the north could see about .5-1″ of rain. High temperatures will cool into the mid 50s Friday, so brace yourself for the chill.
More unsettled weather will continue into your weekend, but we’re not expecting a washout.
The front will likely lift to the north on Saturday, but we’ll still see a good deal of clouds in the Midlands. We’ll call sky conditions partly to mostly cloudy. An early shower is possible (20% chance). Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Even warmer weather is expected Sunday. High temperatures could be near 80 degrees by afternoon! We’ll see mostly cloudy skies. A few light showers are possible (20-30%). with a chance of rain.
We’ll likely have more rain Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances are around 70% Monday as a cold front crosses the area. By Tuesday, rain chances are down to 50%. Highs will be in the 60s on Monday and the 50s on Tuesday.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy Skies. Chilly. Low temperatures in the mid 40s.
Friday: Cloudy and Cooler. Scattered Rain (70%). Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower Early (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (20-30%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely (70%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the lower 50s.
Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the low 60s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 60s.
