First Alert Forecast: Another beautiful day today; then cool, cloudy with showers Friday

High pressure over Delaware will funnel in colder air from the north. This lowers our temps to the upper 40s Friday morning with highs only reaching 51 by the afternoon. A warm front is approaching from the southwest and will bring clouds to the area and in the upper levels of the atmosphere we have a shortwave trough. The warm front and shortwave bring a 70% chance of showers to the region. Around a quarter inch to a half inch is possible with higher totals to the north of Columbia.