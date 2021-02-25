First Alert Forecast: Another beautiful day today; then cool, cloudy with showers Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got another beautiful day today, then cooler air and rain moves in tomorrow.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We have a few more clouds today with low 70s.
· Showers expected Friday with temps in the low 50s.
· We warm back up for the weekend with 74 on Saturday and 79 Sunday.
· Expect a few isolated thunderstorms Sunday with the warm temps.
· We’ll likely see more wet weather early next week. Rain chances are around 50-60% Monday and Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Story:.
A weak cold front moves to the south and into the region today. It only brings a few clouds. Highs are in the low 70s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. The wind will not be as breezy as previous days.
High pressure over Delaware will funnel in colder air from the north. This lowers our temps to the upper 40s Friday morning with highs only reaching 51 by the afternoon. A warm front is approaching from the southwest and will bring clouds to the area and in the upper levels of the atmosphere we have a shortwave trough. The warm front and shortwave bring a 70% chance of showers to the region. Around a quarter inch to a half inch is possible with higher totals to the north of Columbia.
The warm front passes to the north Saturday, this brings clouds in the morning and warmer temperatures by the afternoon with highs reaching the mid 70s. There will be a 20% chance of some showers in the morning then partly cloudy skies by the afternoon.
More warm air pushes in Sunday. This gets our lows to be near 60 and highs in the upper 70s. Skies are mostly cloudy by the afternoon and with the warm temperatures and a stalled front to our northwest over Tennessee, we can expect a 30% chance of an isolated thunderstorm.
This stalled front starts creeping south Monday, which increases our chances of rain to 60%. With the front moving in and clouds increasing our temperatures are cooler, except for the morning low which is near 63! But the high reaches around 67. Tuesday we cool off with more chances of showers.
Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (70%). Highs in the low 50s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy then turning Partly Cloudy. Isolated AM Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (60%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday: Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the low 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the low 60s.
