Columbia man sentenced in child sex trafficking case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A federal judge has sentenced a Columbia man to decades in prison after he pleaded guilty to sex trafficking minors.
Donnell “Tank” Woodard, 33, pleaded guilty in Sept. 2019 to conspiracy to sex traffic minors and benefiting from sex trafficking of minors.
Back in November 2017, undercover officers with the Lexington Police Department set up a meeting with an underage person advertising sex online.
The officers saw the victim getting dropped off at a motel by Woodard and India “Lady Tank” Cuyler, 26. They were both arrested.
Investigators then found a second victim in another nearby motel.
Officials determined Woodard and Cuyler were posting the online ads for commercial sex with minors and taking money.
Thursday, United States District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs sentenced Woodard to 25 years in federal prison. When he gets out he will be on supervised release for 15 years and must register as a sex offender. He must also make restitution to the victims.
Cuyler previously pleaded guilty in federal court to using a facility of interstate commerce (a cell phone) to entice a minor under the age of 18 to engage in sexual activity. She’s set to be sentenced March 17, 2021.
LPD, the FBI and the West Columbia Police Department all investigated the case as part of the U.S. Attorney’s Offices’ Project Safe Childhood.
