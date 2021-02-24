Two injured in shooting on Cardamon Ct., CPD investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that has injured two people.
The shooting occurred on the 100 block of Cardamon Ct.
Two men have were transferred from the scene to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Investigators are working to identify a suspect and a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.