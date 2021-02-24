3 teens charged in connection with armed robbery of pizza delivery man

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Three teens have been arrested and charged in connection with the armed robbery of a pizza delivery man last week.
Justice Isaiah Martin, 18, is charged with armed robbery. The identity of the other two suspects will not be released because they are under the age of 18.
“The driver called 911 after he ran away from the robbery scene and found a neighbor to help him,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “He reported three males approached him as he was making a delivery to a home on Wilton Hill Road. One had a gun and told the victim to empty his pockets.”
Deputies then set up a perimeter and began to patrol the area.
“We located three people matching the physical description and wearing the same clothing as described by the victim,” Sheriff Koon said. “We interviewed the three of them and took them into custody.”
Justice is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center. The two minors are being held at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.
“This isn’t something to be taken lightly,” Sheriff Koon said. “Nobody should do this for fun. An armed robbery is serious and we’re going to respond, make arrests and charge anyone who threatens the safety of someone out there working in our community.”
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.