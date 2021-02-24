SCANA ex-CEO to plead guilty to fraud charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A former SCANA CEO is facing both federal and state charges tied to the failed V-C Summer nuclear project in Fairfield County.
Marsh’s hearing will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Federal Court in Columbia.
Marsh’s case will be followed by a 10:30 a.m. bond hearing, the U.S. attorney’s office says.
Additionally, authorities say Marsh will be tried at 2:30 p.m. at the Spartanburg County Courthouse for obtaining signature or property by false pretenses with a value of $10,000 or more.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says they expect Marsh to plead guilty to all charges.
