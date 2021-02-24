Person killed, another hurt in north Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died after a shooting in north Columbia on Tuesday night.
It happened on Cardamon Court, which is off Farrow Road near Columbia College Drive.
Crews rushed two shooting victims from the scene to the hospital.
Police said Wednesday morning that one of the male victims did not survive. He has not yet been identified.
Investigators are working to identify a suspect and a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers at crimesc.com or by calling 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
