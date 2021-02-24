Pedestrian killed in two-car crash on Garners Ferry Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian hit during a two-car crash in Columbia has died from his injuries, officials confirmed.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 in the 5000 block of Garners Ferry Road, near Rosewood Drive.
Police said two cars collided. One vehicle overturned and struck a pedestrian.
Officials say the pedestrian, later identified as John Jeffery Brown, was rushed to an area hospital where he died the next day.
One of the drivers was cited for failing to yield the right of way.
Brown’s family reached out to WIS saying they reported him missing from Boone, North Carolina just about a week before the crash.
They are raising money to bring his body back to Boone for burial. To donate, click or tap here.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.