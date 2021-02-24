The 5 hottest books for spring 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As spring and summer draw near, it’s time to pick out those beach reads that everyone will be talking about.
Media Relations Coordinator Emily Stoll, from Richland Library, shares the top picks she thinks everyone will be buzzing about soon.
- Later by Stephen King
- Release date: March 2, 2021
- How Beautiful We Were by Imbolo Mbue
- Release Date: March 9, 2021
- The Upstairs House by Julia Fine
- Release Date: March 23, 2021
- Children Under Fire: An American Crisis by John Woodrow Cox
- Release Date: March 30, 2021
- Broken (in the best possible way) by Jenny Lawson
- Release Date: April 6, 2021
