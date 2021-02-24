Four months later...Pine Ridge still doesn’t have a police chief

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In one midlands town, residents have been through four police chiefs in three years. Now, for folks who live in Pine Ridge, it’s been about four months since the entire police department resigned.
A special called meeting was held Tuesday, as residents hoped they would finally have solid town law enforcement back in the area.
“I think it’s, it’s embarrassing,” said resident Cheryl Patrick, who attended the meeting. During the meeting, Mayor Pro-Tem Daniel Davis spoke on the status of the police department after council concluded executive session.”I think the citizens of Pine Ridge will be happy with the outcome of this process,” Davis said. “It is our intent to bring this process to a close at our next meeting, which is March 9th...so at that time, it is our hope that we will have brought this process to a close so that the police department will be reconstituted.”
Council members declined to comment further about where the search process stands or on potential candidates.
As residents are, again, put on hold to see who will serve and protect their town, they say they’re planning to remember this ordeal when it’s time to head to the ballot box.
“Folks, citizens that are listening, the November election is coming,” Patrick said. “It can’t get here fast enough to save our town.”
WIS did reach out to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, as they are protecting the town while the search for a police chief continues.
A spokesperson told our team “we are ready to extend our services and our help as long as requested.”
Our crews did not see the mayor in attendance at the meeting.
