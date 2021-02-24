Four months later...Pine Ridge still doesn’t have a police chief

“I think it’s, it’s embarrassing,” said resident Cheryl Patrick, who attended the meeting. During the meeting, Mayor Pro-Tem Daniel Davis spoke on the status of the police department after council concluded executive session.”I think the citizens of Pine Ridge will be happy with the outcome of this process,” Davis said. “It is our intent to bring this process to a close at our next meeting, which is March 9th...so at that time, it is our hope that we will have brought this process to a close so that the police department will be reconstituted.”