First Alert Forecast: Warm & a little breezy today, rain is back Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Spring weather is here! We’ve got temps in the mid 70s today then low 70s Thursday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Today highs will be in the mid 70s under sunny skies.
· A few clouds Thursday with low 70s for high temps.
· We cool off with a 60% chance of afternoon showers Friday.
· Our weather will remain a bit unsettled for Saturday and Sunday with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the 70s.
First Alert Weather Story:
Today will be beautiful. Highs are in the mid 70s, we have a slight breeze out of the west at 10-15mph with an occasional gust to 20mph. Skies are sunny as high pressure sits to our southeast funneling in warmer air from the southwest.
A weak cold front approaches Thursday, this front will bring partly cloudy skies which keep our temps in the low 70s for highs. Morning lows are around 46. The jet stream stays to the north and allows for the warm air to stay in place.
Friday a high pressure system moves over Delaware. This sends cooler air from the northeast and lowers our temps. morning lows are around 47 and highs reach the mid 50s. A wave in the jet stream approaches from the west, this brings a 60% chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Amounts look to be around a quarter inch.
The shortwave in the jet stream moves east on Saturday and we have clouds and a 20% chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. We lose the northeast flow so our highs rebound into the low 70s by the afternoon.
Warmer air moves in Sunday allowing for lows to be in the mid 50s and highs in the upper 70s. There’s a 30% chance of precipitation by the afternoon as the warmth and instability could bring a few thunder showers.
Today: Sunny & Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Mild. Highs in the low 70s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (60%). Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy in the Morning the Partly Cloudy by the afternoon. Isolated AM Shower (20%). Highs in the low 70s.
Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Monday: Cloudy. Chance of Showers (50%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 50s.
