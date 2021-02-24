First Alert Forecast: Tracking spring-like weather Thursday, then it’s rainy & cool Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Enjoy the sunny, warm weather while it lasts. We’re tracking changes on the way.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies. It will be a chilly night. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.
· We’re tracking more spring-like weather for your Thursday. A few more clouds will build in through the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
· Showers are in your forecast Friday (70% chance). Rain chances will likely be highest for the northern Midlands. It will be cloudy and cool otherwise. Highs in the mid 50s.
· Our weather will remain a bit unsettled for Saturday and Sunday with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the 70s.
· We’ll likely see more wet weather early next week. Rain chances are around 50% Monday and Tuesday for now.
First Alert Weather Story:.
As we move through your Wednesday night, we’ll see mostly clear skies in the Midlands. It will be chilly. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.
On Thursday, enjoy the spring-like weather! High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Most of the day will be dry, but you will notice a few more clouds by the second half of your day.
More wet weather moves into the forecast Friday through part of your weekend.
A front will likely stall near the Palmetto State from Friday through the weekend. In fact, on Friday, we’ll likely see a good deal of clouds and cooler temperatures courtesy of a east-northeasterly flow. Moisture will likely drift into the area from the south, giving way to scattered showers in the Midlands. Rain chances are around 70%.
Right now, it looks like some of the heaviest rain could fall over the northern Midlands and toward the NC border. We’ll watch the forecast closely for you. Parts of the Midlands could see about a quarter of an inch of rain, but areas to the north could see about .5-1″ of rain. High temperatures will cool into the mid 50s Friday, so brace yourself for the chill.
More unsettled weather will continue into Saturday and Sunday with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 70s for the weekend.
We’ll likely have more rain Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances are around 50%. Highs will be in the 60s on Monday and the 50s on Tuesday.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Chilly. Low temperatures in the mid 40s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Another Warm Day. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (70%). Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the lower 70s.
Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the upper 50s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the low 60s.
