The Art of Ballet Gala raises money for youth outreach programs in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The public is invited to Columbia Classical Ballet’s third-annual gala, The Art of the Ballet.
The black-tie event raises money to fund youth outreach programs.
Guests will enjoy an evening of dance, jazz music, and art at Forest Lake Club in Columbia. It’s happening Friday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.
In-person and virtual tickets are available. Visit ColumbiaClassicalBallet.com for more information.
In the past, Columbia Classical Ballet’s Outreach Program has reached thousands of children who attended ballet performances at the Koger Center for the Arts.
They aim to inspire an appreciation and love of the arts in children, and this gala enables them to do so.
Supporting The Art of Ballet Gala provides you the opportunity to help keep these programs intact and available to youth in our community.
