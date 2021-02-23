WATCH: WIS gets answers to pressing vaccine questions, Thursday at 7 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The WIS COVID-19 Vaccine Team works hard to answer as many viewer questions as possible about the vaccine.
From safety, to eligibility, to how long the protection lasts and many more questions, reporters have taken up myriad issues with officials since the vaccine was first granted emergency use authorization in the United States.
Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m., watch a special report with health experts taking direct questions -- your questions -- about the vaccine.
The report will air on WIS News 10 and will be streamed live right here and on the WIS Facebook page.
Have something you’d like to get answered? Submit a video of yourself asking your question(s) and you could be included in the special report.
Experts joining WIS for the special report include State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell, as well as Lara Lott Moore, Lexington Medical Center VP of Community Medical Centers, and Dr. Rick Scott, Co-Chair of Prisma Health Vaccination Midlands Task Force.
More guests will be announced soon.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.