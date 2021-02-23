Veterinarian offers tips to deal with pet separation anxiety

A: “So, a lot of pets that I’m seeing right now are going through separation anxiety. If the owners are going back to work this dog that use to be well behaved is all of a sudden freaked out because the owners are no longer around. I encourage people to bring the crate back out. A lot of the dogs were crate trained before the pandemic and then all of a sudden the owners have been at home so they shove the crate to the side saying ‘oh I don’t need to put my dog in the crate’. But you need to bring it back out and say ‘hey this is apart of your life, this is your safe place, this is your happy place, this is the place that you’ll be protected when I’m not around. And you need to use it 4 times a day for around 10 minutes even if you’re going to be at home just to give your dog a break from you for the day. When you leave for the grocery store you should put the dog in the crate for 10 minutes before you leave and you ignore them. You can not pet them and tell them how much you love them and are going to miss them because your just building up on that anxiety.”