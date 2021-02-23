Richland County councilwoman steps up to tackle litter in her district

“There have been a lot of challenges since COVID,” said Richland County Councilwoman Chakisse Newton. “You have much more litter, and then we also have far fewer resources...we have more people who are home, more people eating takeout and throwing some of the food and beverages out of the window. At the same time, some of the help that we, at the county level used to have, and some of the help that the state used to have, is no longer there.”