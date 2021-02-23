Richland 2 Charter School to close in June

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland Two Charter School Board of Trustees has voted to close the Richland Two Charter School.
The decision came after a board meeting on February 15.
The school will continue to provide services to students through the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year. The final day for students will be June 11 and the school will cease all operations on June 30.
The board made the decision to close the school after a review of finances, which indicated it would not be able to provide services at the level to which students and staff were accustomed. Non-graduating students will be transferred back to their zoned schools for the 2021-2022 school year.
Charter School interim Principal Allen Upchurch emailed parents about the closure on February 19. Parents also received a call and text.
Families and staff will have the opportunity to ask questions and learn about support at a virtual parent meeting that will be held on Thursday, February 25 at 6 p.m.
Families are encouraged to discuss the closure with students. Any questions can be directed to Allen H. Upchurch by phone at (803) 419-1348 ex. 21507 or by email at aupchurc@richland2.org.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.