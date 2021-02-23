Lexington Medical Center offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Medical Center has announced it has available COVID-19 vaccinations appointments for South Carolina residents age 65 and up.
Residents who want to receive the vaccine should visit //LexMed.com/vaccine and click on the “Request Form” to provide their name, date of birth, and email address.
The Lexington Medical Center will upload the email addresses to the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS). Then, individuals will receive an email from VAMS allowing them to complete their registration and schedule a date and time for a vaccine appointment.
Upon arriving for a vaccine appointment, individuals are asked to present credentials verifying that they qualify for the vaccine such as a driver’s license or identification card.
Lexington Medical Center has also set up a call center to answer questions that will be available Monday through 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The number to reach the call center is (803) 739 – 3363.
