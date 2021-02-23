Koger Center blood drive offers $20 gift cards to donors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Blood Connection has announced a blood drive with a big incentive for donors in Columbia on Thursday, Feb. 25.
It will happen at the Koger Center between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The drive is being held because of the urgent need for blood donations, specifically O-positive, O-negative, and B-negative blood types.
All blood donors will receive a $20 VISA gift card. Those who would like to donate convalescent plasma, with proof of a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, will receive $100 in e-gift cards as a thank you for their donation.
Several appointment slots are open. To sign up, click or tap here.
