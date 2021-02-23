Former President Trump endorses SCGOP Chairman

“When President Trump was at the top of the ticket, we saw historic gains across the country but especially here in South Carolina,” McKissick said. “He brought a record number of people into the Party, expanded our geographic and demographic support, and drove turnout across the state. As a result, South Carolina has more elected Republicans across the state than we’ve had in more than 140 years–and in counties that haven’t had Republican representation since the end of the Civil War. We look forward to continuing the tremendous growth President Trump started.”