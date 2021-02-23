Former President Trump endorses SCGOP Chairman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Republican Party says former President Donald Trump officially endorsed Party Chairman Drew McKissick in his reelection bid.
In a handwritten note, President Trump told McKissick Monday evening that he has “[his] complete and total endorsement. Great job!”
“When President Trump was at the top of the ticket, we saw historic gains across the country but especially here in South Carolina,” McKissick said. “He brought a record number of people into the Party, expanded our geographic and demographic support, and drove turnout across the state. As a result, South Carolina has more elected Republicans across the state than we’ve had in more than 140 years–and in counties that haven’t had Republican representation since the end of the Civil War. We look forward to continuing the tremendous growth President Trump started.”
In the 2020 General Election, S.C. Republicans say they gained a supermajority in the General Assembly, flipped three counties for Trump, flipped five sheriff seats, and turned out the highest number of votes for a presidential candidate in state history.
