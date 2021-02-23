First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking more spring-like weather in the Midlands this week!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for even more sunshine this week. We’re also tracking warmer weather.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies. It will be a chilly night. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
· We’re tracking more spring-like weather for your Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 70s under sunny skies.
· More sunshine is expected Thursday. A few more clouds will build in later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
· Showers are in your forecast Friday (60% chance). It will be cloudy and cool otherwise. Highs in the upper 50s.
· Our weather will remain a bit unsettled for Saturday and Sunday with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, we’ll see mostly clear skies in the Midlands. It will be chilly. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
On Wednesday, we’ll see more sunshine in the area. A weak cold front will move through the area Wednesday, but overall, we’re expecting mainly dry weather from it. High temperatures will be warm, rising into the mid 70s.
For Thursday, keep your sunglasses on hand. We’re tracking mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
More wet weather moves into the forecast Friday through part of your weekend.
A front will likely stall near the Palmetto State from Friday through the weekend. In fact, on Friday, we’ll likely see a good deal of clouds and cooler temperatures courtesy of a east-northeasterly flow. Moisture will likely drift into the area from the south, giving way to scattered showers in the Midlands. Rain chances are around 60%. High temperatures will cool into the mid to upper 50s.
More unsettled weather will continue into Saturday and Sunday with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s for the weekend.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold. Low temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.
Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (60%). Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the lower 70s.
Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.