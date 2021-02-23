First Alert: Sunshine and warmth in the forecast!

WIS First Alert Forecast: Tuesday morning, Feb. 23
By Adam Clark | February 22, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST - Updated February 23 at 8:33 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for a good deal of sunshine and warmer weather this week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

  • Abundant sunshine for today with upper 60s, and winds are a little breezy.
  • More sunshine is expected Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s..
  • Showers will move in Friday and for part of your weekend. Highs will be in the 50s on Friday, then back in the 70s for Saturday and Sunday.

First Alert Weather Story:

The sunshine is back! High pressure keeps the clouds at bay as the jet stream moves to the north allowing for warmer air to arrive.

Highs today will get into the upper 60s.

We are even warmer Wednesday. Morning lows are around 40 and highs reach 73.

Skies are sunny as high pressure moves to the east of the Carolinas.

Thursday we see just a few clouds making skies partly cloudy.

Morning lows are in the mid 40s and highs reach the upper 60s.

A high pressure system over Delaware will funnel in some colder temps from the northeast Friday. A warm front approaches from the southwest and brings a 60% chance of showers and rain.

Expect cloudy skies and cooler temps. Morning lows are around 47 and highs reach 59. Rainfall amounts will be around a quarter to a half inch.

Saturday we lose the northern flow and warm back up. However, we keep the clouds with mostly cloudy skies expected and a 20% chance of some showers.

Morning lows are around 48 and highs are near 70 as the jet stream moves back to the north.

A stationary boundary sets up over the Southeast, and this will be the highway for systems to travel through bringing increased chances of rain, especially Sunday, with a 50% chance.

  • Today: Sunny and Warm. Highs in the upper 60s.
  • Wednesday: Sunny & Warm. Highs in the lower 70s.
  • Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
  • Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (60%). Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
  • Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs near 70.
  • Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (50%). Highs near 70.
