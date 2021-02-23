Deputies arrest man wanted on 4 counts of attempted murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have arrested a man wanted on attempted murder charges, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday.
Officials had been looking for 33-year-old Gabriel Legette for more than a month.
Legette, according to deputies, fired shots at an apartment building located on the 1700 block of South Beltline Boulevard following an argument on January 16. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.
The morning of Feb. 23, deputies arrested Legette at a home on Garners Ferry Road.
He’s charged with four counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Legette is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
