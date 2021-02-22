Woman killed, child injured in shooting at Santee home

SANTEE, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting left a woman dead and a minor hurt at a home in Santee, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
It happened around 4:50 a.m. Saturday on Resort Street, off Old Number Six Highway just south of Interstate 95.
Police reports indicate six adults and five children were in the home at the time of the shooting.
Shirley Isaac, 43, of Cameron, was killed, the Coroner’s Office confirmed.
The child who was hurt was shot in the arm, according to the incident report. Crews took the child to the hospital, but deputies have not said now badly the minor was hurt.
Officials said two cars at the home were also damaged in the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
