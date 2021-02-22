Tigers hopeful to return from COVID pause this week

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson men’s basketball hopes for the all systems go sign soon.
The Tigers were apart for nearly a week before they returned to practice last Saturday. A welcomed reunion following the team’s second COVID-19 related pause of the season.
“Team sports, there’s not anything like it,” said head coach Brad Brownell. “It brings people together that come from different backgrounds and create these incredible bonds. You miss being with each other.”
Given the uncertainty, Brownell remains grateful even to have a season to navigate.
“I was thinking about this the other day, when I was kind of struggling with our guys being out and frustrated,” Brownell mentioned. “Then I thought to myself, can I imagine what our guys would be going through if they didn’t play this year.”
Perspective provides some positivity. And Clemson hopes, unlike what happened after the first COVID pause (lost three games in a row), they return to play at a high level. It starts with conditioning and a return to the fundamentals of the game.
“Mini-style boot camp a little bit,” Brownell says, referring to his team’s recent practices. “I think there’s so much that is lost. All a product of our habits. Doing as much as you can reinforce positive habits.”
Through the ups and downs, Brownell points to his players keeping their spirits up.
“I think the excitement of playing and the chance to play in the NCAA Tournament, do things like that, have kept our guys hungry and motivated,” said Brownell.
Clemson currently sits at 13-5 overall, projected safely into the Big Dance. And, they’re determined to remain in the big picture by March Madness.
Clemson is scheduled to play Wednesday at Wake Forest.
