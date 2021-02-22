Sumter man accused of assaulting woman, slamming her to the ground

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with the assault of a woman.
Tevin Jawaun Owens, 26, has been charged with 2nd-degree assault and battery.
Owens is accused of choking the woman, hitting her multiple times, and slamming her onto the ground on February 17.
Officials say the victim was treated for multiple injuries at a local hospital.
Owens was taken into custody on February 19. He was held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center before posting bond on February 20.
