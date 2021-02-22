Santee home shot, person killed

SANTEE, S.C. (T&D) - A person was killed when shots were fired into a home near Santee, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Richard Walker.
The Times and Democrat reported the shooting incident occurred on Resort Street around 5:50 a.m. Saturday.
Someone fired shots into the home. A person was struck and later died.
No other information was immediately available. The name of the gunshot victim was also not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
