LCSD: Man, woman arrested for stealing firearms from employer

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man and woman have been arrested after officials say they conspired to steal guns while employed by a shipping company.
Keith Alexander Anderson-Salters, 20, and Alyssa Iyana Ray, 20, have both been charged with five counts of sale or delivery of a stolen pistol, one count of breach of trust, and one count of criminal conspiracy.
“Both suspects worked for a company that shipped guns for a firearms dealer,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Detectives worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to determine Anderson-Salters and Ray were stealing the weapons during shipment and selling them between November 2020 and this month.”
The firearms dealer reported the guns as stolen to law enforcement.
“Our review of the evidence shows Anderson-Salters and Ray stole five handguns with a total value of more than $2,500,” Sheriff Koon said. “They both turned themselves in last week.”
Anderson-Salters and Ray were held at the Lexington County Detention Center before posting bond.
“As part of our ongoing work on this case, we’d like to talk with anyone who purchased a gun from these individuals,” Koon said. “They can reach out to us directly and ask to speak with a property crimes investigator in our south region office.”
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.