Hundreds of bats inside Columbia apartment making tenants sick

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Bats flying around at night, nose bleeds, and disgusting odors. All things one woman is facing inside her apartment, and she says she’s not getting any help.
Dionne Wilks says she is so scared she left Monday morning at 1 am and hasn’t been back since.
Pictures show one of the hundreds of bats inside her apartment.
Wilks says she has a 4-year-old boy who has nose bleeds because of the terrible odor.
She also said she hired an exterminator who came and said she’s living in a bat nest.
She also put tape around her closet. She said the apartment complex has not been helpful and she doesn’t know what to do.
Wilks says, “She said that I would have to be uncomfortable for a little while. What do you mean uncomfortable? That’s not an option for me or my son to be uncomfortable.”
The apartment complex told WIS they are working on the issue and it should be resolved by Friday.
An organization called “One Common Cause” is looking into the situation and trying to negotiate with the apartment complex.
