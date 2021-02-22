Gas prices on the rise in S.C.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - GasBuddy says South Carolina gas prices have risen nearly 15 cents per gallon in the past week.
According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina, gas prices have risen 14.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.42 per gallon Monday.
Gas prices in South Carolina are 26.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and GasBuddy says they stand 22.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in South Carolina is priced at $2.15 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $2.89 per gallon, a difference of 74 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.63 per gallon Monday. GasBuddy also says the national average is up 24.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 15.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“With last week’s extreme cold shutting down millions of barrels per day in refinery capacity, gas prices have seen their largest weekly climb in quite some time,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Patrick De Haan says. “The jump in price was the result of a dozen or so refineries, primarily in Texas, that were forced to shut down as the frigid temperatures threatened to wreak havoc on their exposed equipment. With the cold weather behind us, price increases should begin to slow later this week or next week, and so long as these refineries get back online in short order, we may see gas prices start to move back down in the next couple of weeks. However, as we near spring weather, we’ll likely see another longer term rise in prices begin as refineries start to transition to summer gasoline, so motorists shouldn’t jump for joy just yet.”
GasBuddy says their survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide.
