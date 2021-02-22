First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking sunshine and warmer temperatures this week!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for a good deal of sunshine and warmer weather this week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see clearing skies and cold conditions. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.
· We’re tracking sunshine for Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
· More sunshine is expected Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s in the Midlands.
· A few more showers will move in Friday and for part of your weekend. Highs will be in the 50s on Friday, then back in the 60s and 70s for Saturday and Sunday.
First Alert Weather Story:
The rain we’ve seen today will continue moving east through the evening. Then, as we move through your Monday night, we’ll see mostly clear skies in the Midlands. It will be cold. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.
Grab your sunglasses! We’re tracking a good deal of sunshine for several days this week.
On Tuesday, high pressure will control our forecast, giving way to mostly sunny skies. Enjoy it! High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
A weak cold front will move through the area Wednesday. Overall, though, it looks like we’ll mainly see dry weather with continued sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
For Thursday, keep your sunglasses on hand. We’re tracking mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
More wet weather moves into the forecast Friday through part of your weekend as moisture begins moving in from the south. We’ll adjust the forecast as needed through the week.
High temperatures will be in the 50s Friday, then rebound into the 60s and 70s Saturday and Sunday.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold. Low temperatures in the upper 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. A Little Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30-40%). Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
