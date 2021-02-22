CPD: Man arrested in connection with construction scam

CPD: Man arrested in connection with construction scam
Tyron Bethea (Source: Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | February 22, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 4:44 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a construction scam.

Tyron Bethea, 44 has been charged with obtaining property under false pretenses.

Officials say Bethea scammed two victims out of thousands of dollars in a phony construction deal.

According to the victims, Bethea told them he owned ‘A.T.G. Construction’ and was a ‘licensed contractor in various trades.’

Bethea then a contract with the name of the company and gave them a quote of $28,500 to build an addition to their home.

The victims say paid Bethea $2700 in cash but Bethea allegedly failed to complete the work. He also conducted business without a business license from the South Carolina Department of Labor and Licensing.

Bethea was being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center before being released on a $20,000 personal recognizance bondbond.

