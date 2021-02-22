CPD investigating shooting that damaged property on Millwood Ave.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that damaged property on Millwood Ave.
Officials say the suspect fired shots from a 2020 Ford Mustang with an FL tag: DZVH85. No injuries were reported from the shooting.
CPD says multiple shell casings were found at the scene and they are working to identify the suspect(s) believed to be involved.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
