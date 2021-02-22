Black History Month: Newberry Museum exhibit honors the Harlem Hellfighters

Murray explained how “the Germans said that in around 200 days of battle, the Harlem Hellfighters did not lose one soldier to capture nor did they lose one foot of ground to the enemy. Which, if your enemies are praising you to that extent, that’s a big deal,” she said with a chuckle, adding that, “They spent more time under fire than any other U.S. troops in World War I. They received 171 separate citations for bravery for individual soldiers. They also got the Croix de Guerre, which is France’s highest military honor.”