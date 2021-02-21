Robeson County deputies rescue another dog from floodwaters

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Robeson County say they rescued another dog from floodwaters in the area.
In a Facebook post Sunday, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the department was alerted to a dog being chained up in standing cold water with a doghouse halfway flooded. He added that temperatures over the last two nights have been below freezing.
Deputies and RCSO Animal Cruelty Investigator Katherine Floyd then responded to the home on Buie’s Mill Road outside of Red Springs and found the dog. No one was home when deputies arrived.
Wilkins said the dog was “shivering, wet and malnourished” when it was found. The dog was immediately rescued and taken to a veterinarian for treatment and care.
The sheriff also said the dog is doing much better, but offered a stern warning to residents who leave their pets vulnerable.
“To leave a dog in a situation such as this is sickening,” said Wilkins. “You can rest assured the investigation will be swift and concise and criminal charges are forthcoming.”
Wilkins added that criminal investigators have been assigned to assist Floyd in this case.
It’s the second dog rescue for the department within the past several days as floodwaters continue to impact Robeson County.
