Parker’s walk-off single leads Tigers to sweep over Cincinnati

The Tigers face South Carolina next weekend. (Source: TigerNet)
By David Hood | February 21, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 5:27 PM

CLEMSON, S.C. (TigerNet) - There’s nothing better than a walk-off single on a beautiful day early in the baseball season.

James Parker’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th propelled Clemson to an 8-7 victory over Cincinnati Sunday afternoon in Doug Kingsmore Stadium, sending the Tigers to a three-game sweep in the season-opening series.

Clemson improves to 3-0 on the season while Cincinnati falls to 0-3.

