Parker’s walk-off single leads Tigers to sweep over Cincinnati

CLEMSON, S.C. (TigerNet) - There’s nothing better than a walk-off single on a beautiful day early in the baseball season.
James Parker’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th propelled Clemson to an 8-7 victory over Cincinnati Sunday afternoon in Doug Kingsmore Stadium, sending the Tigers to a three-game sweep in the season-opening series.
Clemson improves to 3-0 on the season while Cincinnati falls to 0-3.
