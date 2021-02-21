No. 2 South Carolina recovers to beat No. 17 Wildcats 76-55

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No. 2 South Carolina got back on track after its first Southeastern Conference loss in two seasons with a 76-55 victory over No. 17 Kentucky on Sunday.
Zia Cooke scored 21 points.
The Gamecocks had won 31 straight over league opponents before falling at No. 21 Tennessee this past Thursday.
But behind Cooke and some stingy defense, South Carolina bounced back strongly to remain atop the SEC entering the final week of the regular season.
Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard finished with 12 points on 2-of-11 shooting.
