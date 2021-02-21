N.C. teen found safe; accused abductor dies following shootout with police in Arkansas

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. (WBTV) - A North Carolina teen was found safe in Arkansas, and her accused abductor died following a shootout with police officers Saturday night.
Savannah Grace Childress, 14, had been reported missing since Feb. 11, and an Amber Alert had been issued.
The abductor was identified as 38-year-old William Robert Ice, from Pennsylvania.
Officers say Ice and the teen were found Friday at a McDonald’s in Lonoke County, Arkansas, which then led to a shootout with police and a pursuit. After crashing into a snowbank, police say Ice was found wounded from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The girl escaped and Ice died the next day.
Investigators say Ice took Childress from her home in Davidson County and took off in his red Dodge Durango.
Deputies say an arrest warrant was obtained for Ice for first-degree kidnapping and soliciting a child by computer.
Leads led officers to locate Ice and the teen in the area of Lonoke County, Arkansas near I-40.
On Saturday night, two Lonoke police officers spotted the car at the McDonalds.
Officers approached the car, with two people were inside, and told Ice to get out of the car.
However, police say as Ice got out of the car, he aimed a gun and shot one of the officers, critically injuring the officer.
A second officer fired back at Ice, who jumped back into the car and took off.
Officers say a pursuit continued until it stopped near a snowbank. The girl jumped out and was secured by a state trooper, according to Davidson County deputies.
Ice was found in the car with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He died Sunday in the hospital.
Ice was also wanted in Pennsylvania in connection with another child predator case.
According to Pennsylvania state troopers, Ice had a warrant for arrest for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old.
He also had a pending criminal case for charges resulting from an online sting conducted by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Ohio.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Davidson County Sheriff Office immediately at (336) 242-2105, or call 911 or *HP.
