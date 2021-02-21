Man found in crashed car hours after wreck dies

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities in Kershaw County said an early-morning car crash was not found for hours after the wreck and sadly, the driver hurt in the crash did not survive.
The accident happened between midnight and 1 a.m. Sunday on Mt. Zion Road, in a rural area east of Camden.
Officials said a man in a truck ran off the road and hit several trees.
His truck was not spotted until around 8 a.m. Sunday. Crews rushed the driver to the hospital, but he did not survive.
He’s been identified as Tobias Sanders, 33, of Camden. No one else was in the truck with him.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol did not say what caused the crash.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.