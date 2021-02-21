FIRST ALERT: Light rain today, then a taste of spring this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Here comes more rain! Expect on and off showers today with low 60s for highs.
- ·Rain returns today. Scattered showers are expected for most of the day. Rain Chance 70%.
- We warm up and see a good bit of sunshine Tuesday-Thursday.
- The next chance of rain will arrive Friday and continue through the weekend.
Yes, more showers are moving through today.
A cold front will press eastward throughout the day and we have showers this morning and into the early afternoon. By around 3 p.m., most of the showers will have moved east as drier air filters in from the northwest.
High pressure builds Tuesday and sticks with us throughout Thursday. This means we stay dry and sunny.
Our temperatures are in the upper 60s to low 70s for highs with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
A low pressure system arrives Friday and we have temperatures cool off, as well. The low brings a 40% chance of showers to the region.
Expect morning lows in the mid 40s and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
- Today: Scattered showers (70%). Highs in the low 60s.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild with temps in the upper 60s.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild with temps in the low 70s.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
- Friday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
