FIRST ALERT - Enjoy this sunny Sunday, because the rain will arrive for the first day of the workweek

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
First Alert Weather Headlines:
- ·Sunday - Sunshine is expected all day and highs will reach the middle 50s.
- ·Rain will return Monday. Scattered showers are expected for most of the day. Rain Chance 50%
- A comfortable weather pattern is expected for most of the week with high temperatures in the 60s.
- The next chance of rain will arrive Friday and continue through the weekend.
Enjoy the dry weather today and tomorrow because there will be rain in the forecast for Monday. The rain that we are expecting will be widely scattered during the morning commute and lunch time hours. In the early afternoon, a cold front will approach from the west and bring gusty winds and a few fast-moving showers.
The rain is expected to clear out during the late afternoon /early evening.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny with temps in the mid 50s.
Monday: Scattered showers (50%). Highs in the low 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild with temps in the low 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild with temps in the mid 60s.
