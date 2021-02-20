SCHP: Man charged with felony DUI following fatal collision on I-26

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been charged in connection with a three-vehicle collision that killed one person and injured two others.
The accident occurred around 2 a.m. on I-26 at 91 westbound.
Officials say a 2017 Dodge Challenger was traveling west when it struck the rear of a 2019 Dodge Caravan. The Dodge Caravan then struck a 2014 Ford Pickup truck.
The driver of the Dodge Caravan, 48-year-old Michael Allen Costner, was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.
Two passengers in the Dodge Caravan and one passenger in the Ford Pickup truck were transported from the scene to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Dodge Challenger, 27-year-old Christian J. Luna, has been charged with felony driving under the influence that resulted in death.
Highway Patrol is investigating.
