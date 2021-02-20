No. 25 Clemson Outlasts Cincinnati 5-2

Blake Wright led off the first inning with a double for his first career hit and came around to score on Elijah Henderson’s groundout. The Tigers plated three runs in the fifth inning, highlighted by Bryce Teodosio’s run-scoring single, and a run in the eighth inning on Jonathan French’s run-scoring single. The Bearcats clawed back with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings, but Clemson held them scoreless during the final two innings.